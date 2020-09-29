Health Minister says Government Continues to Strengthen Prevention Measures

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Government continues to strengthen the infection prevention and control measures to reduce the rate of spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking to journalists during a public education activity on COVID-19 safety protocols at Parade in downtown Kingston on September 28, Dr. Tufton said although the virus is going through the expected cycle, the Government continues to implement the necessary control interventions to respond to the new phase of the virus, which is now at community transmission.

“I can understand why Jamaicans are concerned, given the number of deaths and positive cases. We [therefore] have to maintain the messaging and urge persons to wear their masks and sanitise,” he said.

Over the last 24 hours, the Ministry has reported 238 new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,408.

As it relates to measures to reduce the spread, the Minister said Cabinet continues to make adjustments to respond to this new phase of the virus.

“That is an ongoing process where the Cabinet makes assessments periodically and [decides] if there is a need for adjustments outside of what we have now, which are the curfew hours, then we will announce that in due course,” he said.

Dr. Tufton said the Government is also seeking to strengthen the public health system to treat with persons affected by the virus.

The exercise is part of the Ministry’s ongoing public education campaign where Community Health Aides engage with citizens across the island, distributing masks, sanitisers and educational materials on safety measures to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.