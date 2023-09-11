St. Andrew West Central Residents Receive Free Health Checks

Approximately 500 residents, including students, from communities in St. Andrew West Central, benefited from free health services at a medical camp held at the Olympic Gardens Civic Centre on Sunday (Sept. 10).

The services provided included general health and dental checks, blood pressure, diabetes and HIV tests, along with the provision of medications.

The medical camp was hosted by the Indian High Commission in Jamaica in collaboration with Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who is Member of Parliament for the area, and through support from AllKare Pharmacy and Wellness Centre, Andrews Memorial Hospital and other partners.

Speaking with JIS News, the Prime Minister said the event aimed to address the medical needs of persons in the constituency.

“This was supposed to be a back-to-school event, however, when we analysed the situation, we realised that it wasn’t only the children that needed attention. So, we expanded it to look after some of our elderly, but they are also offering services basically for all age groups,” he noted.

The Prime Minister thanked the Indian High Commission and Commissioner, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, whose tour of duty ends soon, noting that he has done a “wonderful job.”

“During his time as High Commissioner, among the many things he has done is stage 29 health fairs. He has a few more days remaining in the country and he plans to keep one more to round it off to 30,” the Prime Minister noted.

He lauded the medical personnel on site for volunteering their services.

These included doctors from the Indian community and teams from Andrews Memorial Hospital and AllKare Pharmacy and Wellness Centre.

“They are giving of their time, medicine and services,” he said, while encouraging the beneficiaries to appreciate the services being provided.

High Commissioner Masakui told JIS News that the camp was the second held in St. Andrew West Central.

“Last year, around the same time, we had another one and we are back here today because the children are also going back to school.

“So, it caters to the needs of children who are required to have a (medical) certificate to go back to school and also persons who need to get themselves checked and medicine supplied to them,” he noted.

High Commissioner Masakui said that Jamaicans from all parishes have benefited from the camps, which started in 2021, and thanked the partners, who have collaborated in the staging of the events.

Thousands of persons have received free health services at the 29 camps held to date.

“We will continue this service not only in Kingston but also various other parishes in the months to come,” the High Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Reid, who resides in the constituency said she was grateful for the medical services she received.