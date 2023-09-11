PHOTOS: Ministry of Health’s ‘Sweat Fest’ September 10, 2023 Listen Health & Wellness Share Photo: JIS A youngster climbs a wall as part of an obstacle course race during a ‘Sweat Fest’ at the University of Technology (UTech) campus in St. Andrew on Saturday (Sept. 9). The event was part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Weekend of Wellness (WOW)’ to mark Caribbean Wellness Day on Friday (Sept. 8). The Full Story A member of the public navigates an obstacle course during a ‘Sweat Fest’ at the University of Technology (UTech) campus in St. Andrew on Saturday (Sept. 9). The event was part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Weekend of Wellness (WOW)’ to mark Caribbean Wellness Day on Friday (Sept. 8). Members of the public jump over hurdles during an obstacle course race at the University of Technology (UTech) campus in St. Andrew on Saturday (Sept. 9). The event was part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Weekend of Wellness (WOW)’ to mark Caribbean Wellness Day on Friday (Sept. 8). A member of the public navigates an obstacle course during a ‘Sweat Fest’ at the University of Technology (UTech) campus in St. Andrew on Saturday (Sept. 9). The event was part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Weekend of Wellness (WOW)’ to mark Caribbean Wellness Day on Friday (Sept. 8).