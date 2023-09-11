Monday,
September 11, 2023 12:13 pm

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: Ministry of Health’s ‘Sweat Fest’

September 10, 2023
Health & Wellness
Share
PHOTOS: Ministry of Health’s ‘Sweat Fest’
Photo: JIS
A youngster climbs a wall as part of an obstacle course race during a ‘Sweat Fest’ at the University of Technology (UTech) campus in St. Andrew on Saturday (Sept. 9). The event was part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Weekend of Wellness (WOW)’ to mark Caribbean Wellness Day on Friday (Sept. 8).

The Full Story

A member of the public navigates an obstacle course during a ‘Sweat Fest’ at the University of Technology (UTech) campus in St. Andrew on Saturday (Sept. 9). The event was part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Weekend of Wellness (WOW)’ to mark Caribbean Wellness Day on Friday (Sept. 8).
Members of the public jump over hurdles during an obstacle course race at the University of Technology (UTech) campus in St. Andrew on Saturday (Sept. 9). The event was part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Weekend of Wellness (WOW)’ to mark Caribbean Wellness Day on Friday (Sept. 8).
A member of the public navigates an obstacle course during a ‘Sweat Fest’ at the University of Technology (UTech) campus in St. Andrew on Saturday (Sept. 9). The event was part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Weekend of Wellness (WOW)’ to mark Caribbean Wellness Day on Friday (Sept. 8).
Last Updated: September 11, 2023

More From: Health & Wellness
47 Clinics Adopted, $200 Million in Support Pledged
By: Rochelle Williams, Sep 10, 2023
PHOTOS: Dr. Tufton Hands Over Medical Supplies to Regional Health Authorities
By: , Sep 10, 2023
Ministry of Health Stages Weekend of Wellness
By: Garfield L. Angus, Sep 10, 2023
Skip to content