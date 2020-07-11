SRC Supports ST&I Policy

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) has expressed full support for the Science, Technology and Innovation (ST&I) policy, which is slated to be tabled in Parliament later this year.

“We are very happy with the ST&I policy and we can’t wait for it to be passed,” Executive Director of the SRC, Dr Cliff Riley told JIS News.

“The SRC was active in the drafting of the policy and the public consultations held. We saw the need to move away from talk and move towards action in terms of how the Government finances and executes the national research and development agenda,” he added.

Dr. Riley said the SRC is confident that the new policy will provide structure, coordination and oversight for research and development in Jamaica.

“We are very confident that the extensive consultations we’ve had with the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST) and other stakeholders will result in a policy which will be impactful and effective,” he added.

Dr Riley noted that once the policy has been approved it will be reviewed periodically to keep up with changes in the sector.

“We expect the policy to continue to evolve to meet the needs of the scientific community as we move towards Vision 2030 in making Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business,” he said.