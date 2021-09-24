SRC Hosting Lotion And Cream-Making Workshop

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) will be hosting a lotion and body cream formulation workshop on September 30 as part of its efforts to support the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the agro-manufacturing sector.

The two-day workshop will be done virtually and will comprise practical demonstrations with resource materials supplied by the SRC, theoretical presentations, a question-and-answer session, and an assessment.

“We want to transfer the knowledge on how to use our local raw materials to stimulate business development and growth, so the workshop is targeting aspiring entrepreneurs and current business owners who would like to expand their product line,” Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager at the SRC, Carolyn Rose Miller told JIS News in an interview.

She shared that the workshop will be facilitated by Natural Product Research Scientists at the SRC, who are experienced and knowledgeable about the creation of personal care products.

“The workshop will explore the emulsification of creams and lotions, basic lotion design, preservatives and shelf life and strategic marketing. It is a comprehensive workshop so when you’re finished you should be able to manufacture creams and lotion on your own,” Ms. Rose Miller stated.

She highlighted that in addition to formulation, the SRC provides a range of business development services such as production scheduling, labelling, and marketing.

Interested persons can register for the workshop via the link https://forms.gle/6231vHN6XzcesGiSA or contact the SRC for more information at headsrc@src-jamaica.org or call 876-927-1771-4.

“We are almost full so only a few spots are available because we want to ensure that the group size can facilitate interactivity,” Ms. Rose Miller said.

Meanwhile, she noted that the Council will also be hosting a sauce-making formulation in October and interested persons can contact the SRC to register.

The SRC is the agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology mandated to foster the development of scientific research, be a repository of scientific information, and facilitate the development, application, transfer and/or improvement of the technology of such research for the country’s benefit.

The SRC also serves as an enabler in the creation of new industries and supports technical processes with stakeholders.