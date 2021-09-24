COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 23, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|434
|81,828
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|253
|46,560
|Males
|181
|35,262
|Under Investigation
|0
|6
|AGE RANGE
|5 months to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|25
|4,314
|Hanover
|15
|2,690
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|95
|20,301
|Manchester
|19
|5,598
|Portland
|0
|2,205
|St. Ann
|48
|6,095
|St. Catherine
|86
|14,829
|St. Elizabeth
|31
|3,759
|St. James
|51
|8,120
|St. Mary
|19
|2,599
|St. Thomas
|18
|3,411
|Trelawny
|15
|3,058
|Westmoreland
|12
|4,849
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|378
|46
|10
|434
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|71,953
|6,132
|3,743
|81,828
|NEGATIVE today
|945
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|131
|1,076
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|332,179
|177,950
|510,129
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,323
|46
|141
|1,510
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|404,132
|6,132
|181,693
|591,957
|Positivity Rate[1]
|31.0%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|12*
|1,821
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|178
|Deaths under investigation
|6
|297
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|0
|51,544
|Active Cases
|27, 896
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|37,449
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|663
|Patients Moderately Ill
|135
|Patients Severely Ill
|117
|Patients Critically Ill
|42
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|8
|Home
|27,092
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|3,062
|Imported
|1
|1,226
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,551
|Under Investigation
|432
|73,753
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (September 16-21, 2021)
- A 64-year-old Male from Manchester
- A 62-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- An 86-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 46-year-old Female from Clarendon
- A 58-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 64-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 73-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 62- year-old Male from Manchester
- A 38-year-old Female from Clarendon
- A 65-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 73-year-old Male from Clarendon
- A 68-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing