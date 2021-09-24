JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 23, 2021

Coronavirus
September 24, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 434 81,828
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 253 46,560
Males 181 35,262
Under Investigation 0 6
AGE RANGE 5 months to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 25 4,314
Hanover 15 2,690
Kingston & St. Andrew 95 20,301
Manchester 19 5,598
Portland 0 2,205
St. Ann 48 6,095
St. Catherine 86 14,829
St. Elizabeth 31 3,759
St. James 51 8,120
St. Mary 19 2,599
St. Thomas 18 3,411
Trelawny 15 3,058
Westmoreland 12 4,849
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 378 46 10 434
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 71,953 6,132 3,743 81,828
NEGATIVE today

 

 945 All negatives are included in PCR tests 131 1,076
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 332,179 177,950 510,129
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,323 46 141 1,510
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 404,132 6,132 181,693 591,957
Positivity Rate[1] 31.0%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 12* 1,821
Coincidental Deaths 0 178
Deaths under investigation 6 297
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 0 51,544
Active Cases 27, 896  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 37,449  
     
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 663  
Patients Moderately Ill 135  
Patients Severely  Ill 117  
Patients Critically Ill 42  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 8  
Home 27,092  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 3,062
Imported 1 1,226
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,551
Under Investigation 432 73,753
Workplace Cluster 0 236

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (September 16-21, 2021)

  • A 64-year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 62-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • An 86-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 46-year-old Female from Clarendon
  • A 58-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 64-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 73-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 62- year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 38-year-old Female from Clarendon
  • A 65-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 73-year-old Male from Clarendon
  • A 68-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

