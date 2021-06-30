SRC Hosting CSEC Workshops July 1 & 2

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is inviting students preparing for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations to participate in its virtual Physics and Information Technology workshops being held July 1 and 2.

Coordinator of SRC’s Science and Technology Education Unit, Kavelle Hylton, told JIS News that the entity has been offering the free sessions through its Visibility/Interactive Programme since 2017, and students who have benefited have expressed that the sessions helped them to be better prepared or the exams.

She said that interested persons can register for the sessions, which commence at 3:00 p.m. on both days, by visiting the SRC’s Instagram page and clicking on the link in the biography (bio).

“We anticipate that students will join the sessions, gain useful examination insight and do well on their examinations. The tutors are competent and familiar with the subject syllabus and will be able to answer any questions students may have,” Ms. Hylton said.