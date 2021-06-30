Canadian High Commissioner Welcomes Jamaica’s Investment Advisor For Toronto

Newly appointed Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic, has welcomed the country’s recent appointment of an investment advisor in Canada.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) recently appointed Jerrold Johnson as Jamaica’s honorary investment advisor (HIA) for Toronto.

He will be responsible for promoting potential opportunities and facilitating business connections in that city, designed to attract investments to the island.

“I certainly welcome having an investment advisor in Canada. I hope they will be in touch with my senior trade commissioner here in Jamaica,” she said told JIS News.

The High Commissioner, who was appointed in October but officially began her duties in March 2021, said there is “room for better and [deeper] collaboration”.

“I have a robust trade team focusing a lot on infrastructure, clean tech, and education. So I will make sure they link up with this gentleman and see what we can do,” she said, adding that there are trade ties and people who are familiar with the business environment in Canada.

Additionally, Ms. Tudakovic said Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, highlighted the need for increased bilateral cooperation in trade between the countries.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner said Canada Day, to be observed on Thursday, July 1, will be a time for reflection and attention on indigenous racism.

She referred to an incident where 700 unmarked graves of indigenous children were found at a site of a former school in Saskatchewan, Canada.

“So, my feeling for Canada Day is that we are going to be a little more reflective because it is the right thing to do,” she said, adding that the flag at the Commission’s building is being flown at half-staff to honour the children and their families.