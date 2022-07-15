SRC Honours Nine Women as ‘Science & Technology Xxtrordineers’

Nine trailblazing Jamaican female scientists, who have distinguished themselves in their respective areas of expertise have been the honoured as ‘Science & Technology XXtrordineers’ by the Scientific Research Council (SRC).

They are biochemist, Dr. Simone Badal; senior lecturer, Dr. Winklet Gallimore; biochemist and medical microbiologist, Dr. Michelle Hamilton; oceanographer and Geospatial Information Systems (GIS) specialist, Dr. Ava Maxam; plant health specialist, Dr. Lisa Myers Morgan; Professor, Medical Microbiology, Professor Alison Nicholson; lecturer, Dr. Phylicia Ricketts; molecular biologist, Professor Marcia E. Roye; and environmental physicist, Professor Tannecia Stephenson.

The ‘Science & Technology XXtrordineers JA’ programme aims to celebrate and recognise outstanding Jamaican female scientists and technologists, who are making a difference and whose works have made an impact.

The initiative has the objective of stimulating the interest and encouraging greater participation of Jamaican youth, especially females, in the fields of science and technology.

Addressing the official launch of the programme at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on July 14, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, noted that the SRC’s recognition programme holds great promise in closing the gender gap in the field of science.

This is important, he said, as Jamaica makes progress towards achieving gender equality by 2030, in keeping with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

He said that the initiative will serve to motivate other females already in the field to excel and inspire young girls to become scientists.

He noted that only 30 per cent of the world’s researchers are women and only 18 per cent of girls are pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) studies at the tertiary level.

“Though, admittedly, much has been done to close the STEM gender gap, women continue to be under-represented in STEM fields,” he lamented.

Minister Vaz congratulated the awardees on their accomplishments and lauded the SRC for conceptualising the initiative. “I look forward to the demonstration of the tremendous promise this initiative holds,” he said.

Executive Director, SRC, Dr. Charah T. Watson, said the programme forms part of the Council’s mandate to popularise science and technology and foster a scientific culture among Jamaicans.

Dr. Ava Maxam, who responded on behalf of the honourees, expressed gratitude to the SRC for the recognition and thanked all those who have paved the way for women in science.

During the ceremony, Science and Technology XXtrordineers JA magazine Vol.1 was unveiled by Minister Vaz; SRC Chairman, Dr. Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr.; and Dr. Watson.

The S&T XXtrordineers recognition programme will be used as an avenue to highlight and bring awareness to the successes of exceptional Jamaican female scientists through docuseries, publications and visuals.