Jamaicans Pay Final Respects to Francis Tulloch

Members of government and the opposition joined family, friends and well-wishers at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Montego Bay, St. James on Thursday (July 14) for the official funeral of the late former Minister of Tourism, Francis Tulloch.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, in his tribute, read by Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, David Dobson, said that Mr. Tulloch will be fondly remembered for his contributions to the sector.

“Mr. Tulloch not only made his mark in tourism publicly at the policy level, but privately as an entrepreneur,” Mr. Bartlett said.

“He was a true stalwart who played an integral role in developing the tourism sector. The industry has profited significantly from his contribution, particularly with his support for the development of the master plan for sustainable development and his concern for traders in the craft sector, ground transportation operators and small entrepreneurs in the industry,” he outlined.

The Minister also extended heartfelt condolences to Mr. Tulloch’s wife, Doreen and the rest of his family.

In his tribute by way of video message, Former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. PJ Patterson, remembered Mr. Tulloch as a “venerable stalwart”.

The former Prime Minister noted that Mr. Tulloch, who was born in Kingston, made the sojourn to St. James and became an integral part of the parish and by extension, western Jamaica.

“It speaks volumes about the qualities and dedication of Francis Anthony Tulloch who was born, schooled, and reared in Kingston city, that he would, to the very end, be regarded as a man of the west. This was because he became so engrossed in advancing their cause and welfare that the younger generation would never realize that he was not an original native ‘Bay boy’, but belonged to a family in the capital city,” Mr. Patterson said.

Also among the attendees were Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Homer Davis, who represented Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin; Shadow Minister for Energy and Mining, Phillip Paulwell, who represented the Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding; and former Minister of Tourism, Aloun Ndombet Assamba .

Mr. Tulloch, who passed away on June 23 at age 81, also served as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Minister of State in the Ministries of Transport, and Tourism.

He was Member of Parliament for Hanover Eastern and, at various times from 1972, for St. James Central, St. James West Central and St. James Northwestern.