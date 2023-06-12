SRC Helps Community-Based Social Enterprises

More community-based social enterprises are benefiting from the Scientific Research Council (SRC) Community Development Programme.
Community Development Coordinator, Yanique Rodgers, informed JIS News that the initiative aims to empower persons to transform local materials into usable products to maintain a sustainable livelihood.
“We (SRC) have a wealth of knowledge and experience in several areas specifically related to agro-processing, and we know that a lot of community-based social enterprises are involved in these areas. So, we are here to help them to move their businesses from the smaller scale to larger scale industries, depending on what their needs and their desires are,” Ms. Rodgers said.
Training is available in food processing to manufacture jams, jellies, sauces, wet seasonings, natural juices, and to make personal care products, such as soaps, body wash, and lotions.
Ms. Rodgers noted that the SRC facilitates ongoing training of this nature with community groups throughout the year.
“This is a big incentive for the community groups. We do not charge for these training sessions. However, we do ask that the community groups provide the venue, raw materials and equipment and we will go to them and train them,” she said.
Interested persons are encouraged to contact the SRC by email at info@src-jamaica.org for details on how they can participate.
In March of this year, members of the Port Antonio Baptist Church in Portland benefited from the initiative over a two-day period, receiving training in formulating mango squash and June plum juice.
The workshop entailed theory and practical sessions as well as good sanitation and hygiene practices, juice preservation, equipment, packaging, and labelling.
The SRC is the agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport that is mandated to foster the development of scientific research, serve as a repository of scientific information, and facilitate the development, application, transfer and/or improvement of the technology of such research for the country’s benefit.
It also serves as an enabler in the creation of new industries and supports technical processes with stakeholders.