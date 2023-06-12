Citizens Urged to Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites

The St. Elizabeth Public Health Department is calling on citizens to assume a greater responsibility in eliminating mosquito breeding sites within their homes and surroundings.
Chief Public Health Inspector, Nelesha Brown-Wint, has emphasised the need for proactive action to safeguard public health, noting that since the start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 1, there has been an increase in shower activity.
Addressing the monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation virtually, on Thursday, June 8, she pointed out that the parish’s current aedes index is at 12.7 per cent.
“This is the highest it has been since the start of the year, and with the recent rains we are expected to see an increase in the mosquito population,” Mrs. Brown-Wint indicated.
The aedes index is a numerical value used to measure the density of Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. These mosquito species are known to transmit diseases, such as dengue fever, Zika virus, and chikungunya.
“I believe the citizens of St. Elizabeth have become too dependent on the vector-control units to come around to search for the mosquito breeding sites,” said Mrs. Brown-Wint.
“Every citizen of this parish is aware, as vector teams would have gone to their homes and shown them what to do. So, I am asking you at this time that we remind them. We are seeing a lot of rains,” she added.
In the meantime, vector-control activities continue across the parish to reduce the Aedes mosquito population and mitigate the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.
Mrs. Brown-Wint outlined that St. Elizabeth’s vector-control teams have inspected more than 15,000 premises and found 1,685 mosquito breeding sites.
“I am asking other representatives from the agencies, as well as the [Corporation], to help us spread the message to remind our citizens that they need to search and destroy mosquito breeding sites around their homes,” she said.