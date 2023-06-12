PHOTO: Citizens Urged to Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites

JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness
Photo of the day
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left) and Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), speak with students of Bridgeport High School in Portmore, St. Catherine – Nathan McKenzie (left) and Anisa Hinds, while sitting on a Wellness Bench donated by the Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 7). The occasion was a Wellness Check-In Session hosted at the institution by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Youth.
Click to view more
Latest stories
JIS Think Tank
June 12, 2023
Health & Wellness
Community
June 12, 2023
Labour
JIS radio
June 12, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
June 12, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Jayda Francis
June 12, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
Get the facts