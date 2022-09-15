SRC Assists to Improve Nutritional Content of Processed Foods

Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr. Charah Watson, is reaffirming the organisation’s commitment to assist national efforts to improve the nutritional content of processed foods in Jamaica.
“Public health is everyone’s consideration. We know of the significant cost burden on the public health system. So, we need… healthier foods available for our consumers,” she said in an interview with JIS News.
As a member of the Task Force guiding the Ministry of Health and Wellness in implementing strategies to enhance the profile of foods, the SRC promotes the Ministry’s various guidelines and regulations.
These include the interim beverages guideline in schools, stipulating that added sugar content be no more than three grams to 100 millilitres of liquid.
To this end, the SRC has opened its facilities to manufacturers joining the effort to build a heathier society.
This will be done through the reformulating of products to reduce the quantity of salt, sugar and saturated and trans fats in processed foods.
Dr. Watson is convinced that this strategy is critical to achieving Jamaica’s nutrient goals that will lead to the prevention of chronic diseases.
“The reformulation provides a realistic opportunity to improve the health of the population [and it] has the potential to reduce health inequalities, with disadvantaged groups likely to benefit proportionately more than the general population,” she outlined.
Recently, the SRC was presented with an award of appreciation by the Health Ministry for its contribution to the national nutrition programme.
The SRC is the agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, mandated to foster the development of scientific research, serve as a repository of scientific information, and facilitate the development, application, transfer and/or improvement of the technology of such research for the country’s benefit.
It also serves as an enabler in the creation of new industries and supports technical processes with stakeholders.