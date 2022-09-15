Jamaica Lauded for Strides in Combatting HIV/AIDS

Jamaica has been lauded for its work in combating HIV/AIDS by Regional Director of the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Dr. Richard N. Amenyah.
Speaking at Health Connect Jamaica’s (HCJ) inaugural dinner and awards banquet at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston recently, Dr. Amenyah noted the investments being made in providing quality care and support for patients and containing infections among vulnerable groups.
For fiscal year 2022/23, the Government is spending $1 billion on the National HIV/AIDS Response in Jamaica Project.
This aims to reduce AIDS-related morbidity and mortality through effective biomedical and supporting interventions and reducing new HIV infections among key populations through behavioural and structural initiatives.
Dr. Amenyah noted the invaluable contribution of private sector stakeholders in the national HIV/AIDS response, including the members of the HCJ network.
“This is cause for celebration and [augers well] for the future of the HIV response in Jamaica, if we have private sector contributing like the way we have today,” he said.
The HCJ network comprises private doctors, laboratories, pharmacies and psychologists, who provide HIV clinical care and other support services to clients.
The dinner and awards ceremony, hosted under the theme ‘Celebrating Innovation and Achievement’, highlighted the network’s successes in Jamaica and acknowledged the stakeholders who have worked to provide fast, private, and affordable access to HIV treatment and care services.
The UNAIDS Regional Director commended the recipients of awards for operating with “professionalism, love and care for your patients”, noting that they are changing lives.
“This is the future of healthcare. Thank you for the work that you put into this,” he added.
HCJ is funded by the United States President Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
The entity is housed within the Faculty of Medical Sciences (FMS) at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus.
Established in October 2019, HCJ aims to increase access to HIV-specific primary health services.
Patients accessing services through the network have shown rapid improvement in their treatment outcomes, resulting in improved quality of life and outlook.