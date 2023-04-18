Sports Cooperation Agreement Between Jamaica and China to Resume Shortly

The Jamaica-China Technical Cooperation Programme, which was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is to resume shortly.
The announcement was made by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who said that a proposal is being prepared for submission to the Chinese Embassy. She noted that the women’s football training programme has benefited greatly from the initiative, which she said, can be credited for advancing the skills of some of the country’s current players at the national level.
Minister Grange was speaking at the unveiling of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy on Monday (April 17) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston.
She noted that a proposal to have the training sites divided between Jamaica and China is being put forward.
“We are hoping that instead of taking the teams to China for three months, we can split it between Jamaica and China, and the Chinese folks will come to Jamaica to do the training as well,” she noted.
The Jamaica-China Technical Cooperation Programme was initiated in 2017 with the signing of an agreement between the countries.
A total of 138 athletes, coaches, and managers from seven disciplines travelled to China in the summer of 2018 for initial engagements.
The disciplines represented were badminton, synchronised swimming, women’s football, swimming, women’s basketball and volleyball, and gymnastics.