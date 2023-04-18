Advertisement
live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 2:00pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Sport

PHOTOS: FIFA Women’s World Cup Stops at Ocho Rios High School

Sport
April 18, 2023
Novelette (left) and Andrew Brown, parents of Reggae Girl, Jody Brown stand next to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy at the Ocho Rios High School in St. Ann on Monday (April 17). Mr. Brown shows off a framed photo collage highlighting his daughter’s exploits on the football field.
Skip to content