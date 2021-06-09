‘Spirit Of Togetherness’ To Be Relocated To Harmony Beach Park

The Fitz Harrack’s piece, ‘Sprit of Togetherness’, will be relocated from outside the Sangster International Airport to the entrance of the recently opened Harmony Beach Park, in Montego Bay, St. James.

This will be carried out by the Government, in partnership with the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

The piece was commissioned by the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, to celebrate Jamaica 21 in 1983.

Harmony Beach Park was opened on May 21 by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and was developed by the UDC at a cost of $1.3 billion.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, provided details during her 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday (June 8).

“This is the huge art piece that is now housed in the middle of the round-a-bout by the Sangster International Airport. It will be relocated from there, it will be restored and it will be placed at the entrance of Harmony Beach Park,” the Minister said.

“We will also announce plans soon for a series of monuments to outstanding Jamaicans as part of the Jamaica 60 legacy programme,” she added.

Ms. Grange said they will also be developing public art for the newly opened Harmony Beach Park.

These initiatives add to the ‘Jamaica Creative: Paint Up Yuh Creative Space’ mural project, which commenced in December 2019 and has been engaging communities in the Kingston Metropolitan Region, through strategically located works of public art, while simultaneously providing economic opportunities for artists.

Under the project, murals have been mounted at the Norman Manley International Airport, at Temple Lane in downtown Kingston, in Port Royal, at Sabina Park, and at the complex of the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica in Half-Way Tree.

The project has engaged 40 Jamaican muralists so far, including the country’s internationally acclaimed Taj Francis and Matthew McCarthy.