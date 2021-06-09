Jamaica Partners With Embassy Of Mexico For Mural On Silo At Cement Company

The Government, in partnership with the Carib Cement Company and the Embassy of Mexico in Jamaica, will create a mural on the silo located at the Rockfort complex in East Kingston.

This will add to the ‘Jamaica Creative: Paint Up Yuh Creative Space’ mural project now happening in Jamaica.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made this announcement during her contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 8).

“What is so fantastic about this piece of work that is being commissioned, [is] it’s being done jointly by Mexico’s renowned muralist along with Jamaica’s internationally known muralist, so it will be a work of art that depicts Mexico and Jamaica and the bond we have shared over the years,” Ms. Grange said.

The mural will be unveiled as part of the Jamaica 60 celebrations next year.

“Our public art initiative has also included the erection of statues in tribute to outstanding Jamaicans, including Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce,” she said.

“This year, we will erect a life-size bust in Duanvale, Trelawny, in tribute to Violet Moss Brown, affectionately called Aunt V. She was the record holder for the world’s ‘Oldest living person’ and ‘Oldest living woman’ until her passing in 2017, at the age of 117 years and 189 days,” the Minister added.

The ‘Jamaica Creative: Paint Up Yuh Creative Space’ mural project, which commenced in December 2019, has been engaging communities in the Kingston Metropolitan Region through strategically located works of public art, while simultaneously providing economic opportunities for artists.

Under the project, murals have been mounted at the Norman Manley International Airport, at Temple Lane in downtown Kingston, in Port Royal, at Sabina Park, and at the complex of the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica in Half-Way Tree.

The project has engaged 40 Jamaican muralists, so far, including the country’s internationally acclaimed Taj Francis and Matthew McCarthy.