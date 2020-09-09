Spirit Licence applicants in Kingston and St. Andrew not to turn up for court

The Judiciary of Jamaica wishes to advise Spirit Licence applicants that they are no longer required to turn up at Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court in Half Way Tree tomorrow (Thursday, September 10, 2020). Applicants will be advised of the outcome of their applications by phone. For applications not granted, the applications are to be heard at the next sitting.

The decision was taken to discourage public gatherings and promote physical distancing in a bid to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

Members of the public may contact the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court at 876-926-3750 and 876-633-7105 or the Court Administration Division (CAD) at 876-613-8800 for further information. Also, please visit the following websites: www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm for information on new court dates.

The Judiciary wishes to use this opportunity to once again implore members of the public to adhere to COVID-19 directives implemented by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to contain the spread of the virus.