CHASE approved funding of $209.6 million for arts and culture

The Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund, in 2019, approved 65 projects relating to art and culture, totalling $209.6 million.

The majority of the support went to Heritage and Craft, with 19 projects valued at $129.3 million; Performing Arts, with 13 projects valued at $51.9 million; and Scholarships and Education Grants, with 25 projects at $21.3 million.

A total of 28 schools received support through contribution of musical instruments and equipment for the development of the arts.

The information is contained in the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2019, which is a publication of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

As it relates to the work of the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), the document stated that the entity embarked on several projects last year to protect and preserve the island’s natural and cultural heritage.

These included submission of the Nomination Dossier for Port Royal to be placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

In addition, the Trust’s archaeology team, with assistance from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard, conducted a survey on the 17th century elements remaining in Port Royal.

The JNHT also revised and published ‘Heritage in Pictures’, which captures the nation’s historic sites through photography, and the entity conducted Archaeological Impact Assessments (AIA) at five sites.

Four sites were approved for development – Old Coal Wharf, Port Royal; Shooters Hill, St. Catherine; Florence Hall Housing Development, Trelawny; and the Montego Bay Bypass route, St. James.

As stated in the document, the Cockpit Country was not approved for additional development, as 205 new historical assets were identified and recorded.

“The Trust recommended that boundaries be placed around the archaeological sites and that the sites be declared as protected national heritage sites,” the document said.

In addition, an inventory of White Marl artefacts was conducted by the JNHT and approximately 7,791 non-diagnostic artefacts were recorded.

The St. Thomas systematic survey continued and several historical sites and features were identified and recorded for addition to the country’s archaeological inventory of sites.