Spectacular Drone Display Returns for Jamaica 61

The skies above the National Stadium in Kingston will come alive with a stunning display of lights, as the spectacular drone display returns for this year’s Grand Gala on Sunday (August 6).

The event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. will culminate activities celebrating Jamaica’s 61st anniversary under the theme: ‘Jamaica 61…Proud and Strong’.

Featuring hundreds of drones hovering in perfect harmony and forming breath-taking visuals of the national symbols and cultural icons, the drone show was the highlight of last year’s Jamaica 60 Grand Gala.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Friday (July 29), Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Lenford Salmon, said that this year’s show “is going to be fantastic” and different.

“We are going to have different images so it will not be the same as last year but it will be fantastic. We don’t want to give away the surprise,” he noted.

He said that the Gala will begin with a ceremonial opening, featuring a Guard of Honour mounted by the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) accompanied by the massed band of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

They will be followed by the parade of uniformed groups – the JCF, Island Special Constabulary Force, Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, JCCF, Boys Scouts, Girls and Boys Brigade, the Girl Guides and Pathfinders.

“People love pomp and ceremony with the uniformed forces. The senior and junior uniformed forces will be on display and then we move into the artistic segment, which involves the dances, the fireworks and the drone show.

It is going to be a Grand Gala to look forward to,” Mr. Salmon said.

The annual event is free to the public however, persons must have a ticket to enter the National Stadium.

Mr. Salmon said that a big screen will be set up at the Independence Village next to the Stadium for persons who do not have tickets to view the Gala.

The show will be live on television and streamed on social media platforms across the island and around the world.