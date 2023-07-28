PM Says it is Important to Highlight Economic Performance of the Country

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says as the nation observes its 61st Independence, it is important to highlight and reflect on the economic performance of the country.

“It is not readily accepted and understood as to the profound nature of that achievement and what it means, but it is the start of true independence, our economic independence,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Governor General’s Independence reception, held at King’s House on July 27.

He noted that for decades, Jamaica has struggled with high debt, and not able to make the necessary investments in infrastructure or properly compensate employees.

“For the first time in a long time, maybe in 50 years, we are at that point where we can programme and schedule, with great certainty, our investments in infrastructure, and we can make meaningful steps towards proper compensation,” Mr. Holness said.

“If you reflect on those two things, you will see that this is a major achievement for our country. So, hardships they are, yes, but the Jamaican economy is doing well and we have recovered from the worse health crisis in 100 years, and we are recovering better than we were before the crisis,” he added.

He also called on Jamaicans to be hopeful, to think positively and to “keep the faith that Jamaica will fulfil it’s true potential of being a country that can provide prosperity for its citizens”.

“We will be able to do this because we have now started on the pathway of good economic management of our country,” Mr. Holness said.

For his part, Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Patrick Allen, said the observation of Independence “not only marks the progress we have made but also reminds us of the challenges and uncertainties that lie ahead”.

“During this celebration, we take time to reflect on our national achievement, to give thanks for our cultural heritage and legacy and appreciate the international relationships that we enjoy,” the Governor General said.

During the reception, an exhibition was also held in the Ballroom, titled ‘Journey Through Our Natural Heritage’.

The exhibit was mounted by the Natural History Museum of Jamaica, a division of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), in collaboration with the Forestry Department’s Public Gardens Division and the Mines and Geology Division in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

Opposition Spokesperson on Industry, Investment and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, represented the Leader of the Opposition at the event.