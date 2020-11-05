Special Committee to Discuss Portmore Parish Motion

A Special Select Committee of Parliament has been established to deliberate on a motion to make the Portmore City Municipality Jamaica’s 15th parish.

The committee will be chaired by St. Catherine South Central Member of Parliament, Dr. Andrew Wheatley.

This was disclosed by Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, as he tabled the motion during the sitting of the House of Representatives on November 3.

Other members of the Committee include Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte; Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington; Minister of State in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Homer Davis; State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge; and Members of Parliament, Robert Miller, Fitz Jackson and Denise Daley.

In moving the motion, Mr. McKenzie said the demographic making of the Portmore City Municipality now deemed that it be established as a Parish, to focus exclusively on managing the area in order to achieve sustainable development.

He noted that there are economic, social and cultural benefits and potential for generating revenue with Portmore becoming a parish.

The Senate is to nominate its members to sit on the Committee.