106 Fisheries Sector Workers Provided With ID Cards

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is providing fisheries sector workers with identification (ID) cards to facilitate their movement in areas subject to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

“Over the last few months, we have provided 106 fish farmers and fish farm workers across 24 fish farms with ID cards,” said portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green.

He was addressing Tuesday’s (November 3) sitting of the House of Representatives at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.

Mr. Green said that the Ministry has been working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Attorney General Chambers to facilitate the coordinated movement of the fisheries sector workers.

“This includes fishers, fish farmers, fish farm workers, fish vendors, fish processing workers and other fishing industry support workers,” he noted.

He informed that amendments have been made to the Disaster Risk Management Act and Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No. 4) (Amendment) Order to reduce restrictions on the workers.

He said that the amendments came into effect on April 28, 2020 and will benefit persons engaged in catching, landing, or the processing of fish and are licensed with the National Fisheries Authority (NFA).

The Authority will provide the ID cards for these workers free of cost for the first year.

The provision of the ID cards to facilitate the movement of the fisheries workers is part of strategic initiatives being undertaken by the Ministry, at the recommendation of the NFA, to assist stakeholders in the sector during the pandemic.