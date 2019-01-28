South Coast Highway Improvement Project on Track

The South Coast Highway Improvement Project remains a priority of the Government.

Coming out of the recently held Cabinet Retreat, it was directed that the tender for the first five sub-contracts to be carried out by local contractors be issued before the end of the 2018/2019 financial year.

The other ten packages will be completed over a two year period.

Of priority to the Government are:

• Hordley to Long Road – 4.1km at a cost of USD2.3 million

• Manchioneal to Fair Prospect – 8.8km at a cost of USD5.1 million

• Morant Bay to Serge Island – 14.7km at a cost of USD5.1 million

• Serge Island to Cedar Valley -11.7km at a cost of USD5.5 million

• Morant Bay to Prospect – 8.9 km at a cost USD4.8 million

The highway from Harbour View to Yallahs will be done by the China Harbour Engineering Company, CHEC and final design work will be completed in 6 months and work will commence by year-end.

The Government reiterates that it remains committed to ensuring that the people of St. Thomas and Portland have a good road network.