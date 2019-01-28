Expanded Court of Appeal Building Disabled-Friendly

The building, which was officially opened last month, has been equipped with elevators, Braille signage, wheelchair ramps and more disabled-friendly restrooms.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Anya Jones, noted that the “2007 Justice Reform Task Force Report identified a plethora of issues associated with the ageing infrastructure of the courts, which contributes to limited access to court facilities by special groups”.

She noted that such restricted access is in breach of the Disabilities Act, 2014.

The legislation protects and enhances the welfare of persons with disabilities across Jamaica, and prohibits discrimination against such persons.

Mrs. Jones noted that the $846 million Government-funded Court of Appeal expansion is an investment in the country’s justice system.

She shared that Jamaicans can look forward to more significant developments in the justice system over the next four to five fiscal years.

The contract for the Court of Appeal expansion was awarded to Y.P. Seaton & Associates.