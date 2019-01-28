Garbage Holding Area Opens in Cambridge, St. James

Story Highlights Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited officially opened the Cambridge garbage holding area, in St. James, on Friday (January 25).

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, in his address, charged residents and businesses in the community to take care of the facility.

“I am appealing to the citizens of Cambridge and its environs to use this facility and use it wisely. I am also appealing to the business community, those persons who operate small, medium and large businesses in Cambridge, you also have a responsibility to keep your township clean,” Mayor Davis said.

He also implored the residents to properly dispose of garbage to maintain proper hygiene in their homes and the community at large.

For his part, Regional Operations Manager of WPM, Garnet Edmonson, emphasised that the organisation is serious about waste collection in the area, as such a programme has been put in place for frequent collection of garbage from the holding area.

“We have four skips to hold your solid waste. We have a programme in place to collect the garbage from these skips three times per week. After a month of emptying these skips, we will analyse to see if we need to add additional skips to hold the garbage that is produced in Cambridge. We will still have our trucks traversing the community to take out the household waste,” Mr. Edmonson said.

As part of the day’s activities, the WPM staff removed bulky waste items from the Cambridge community, which could potentially become mosquito-breeding sites.

Representatives from the Western Regional Health Authority also gave presentations on how to prevent and destroy mosquito-breeding sites in and around the home.