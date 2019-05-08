SOEs are Working – Minister Chuck

Story Highlights Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says the Government is receiving positive feedback regarding the States of Emergency (SOEs) declared in the western parishes of St. James, Westmoreland and Hanover on April 30.

“Indication, so far, is that [they] are working. The gangs have been kept hiding and there have been [fewer] shootings and killings and the people are very happy to have it,” he said.

He added that after the previous SOEs lapsed on January 31 after one year, Jamaicans have been calling for a continuation of the security operations.

Minister Chuck was addressing the Opening Ceremony for the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) 172nd Period of Sessions at the Mona Visitors’ Lodge in St. Andrew on Monday (May 6).

He said the security forces are ensuring that the human rights of citizens living in the areas of the SOE operations are recognised, and that the detainees are being protected in keeping with the IACHR standards.

Minister Chuck noted that the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) in Kingston and St. James are producing positive results.

“These two ZOSOs have (brought) enormous value to these areas because, apart from retraining and interacting with citizens, many of the communities have been rebuilt. The citizens were provided with adequate governmental assistance,” he noted.

“Many of them never had a birth certificate or identification (ID). We ensured that in these communities, all the citizens had their ID and their birth certificates, and those who wanted passports could get their passports, but more importantly, we ensured that the children, many of whom

could not go to school because of the guns and the warfare, they were able to get to school on a regular basis,” Minister Chuck said.

The IACHR is a principal and autonomous organ of the Organization of American States (OAS) whose mission is to promote and protect human rights in the American hemisphere.

The Commission is hosting its first series of public hearings on human rights in Jamaica between May 8 and 10 at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters.