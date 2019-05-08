PM Encourages Communities to Create Play Areas for Children on Labour Day

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is encouraging communities to renovate open spaces or parks for children to play, as part of activities for Labour Day.

“Part of the safety and security and emotional and psychosocial development of the child is their ability to play… . Let’s get our children out there playing… . It’s good for their health,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the launch of Workers’ Week and Labour Day 2019 activities at the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday (May 7).

Stressing the importance of play to the development of the child, Mr. Holness pointed out that it teaches good sportsmanship, how to resolve conflicts, builds confidence and helps with physical development.

“Children have stress as well, and it is an excellent way to reduce stress… both for parents and for children,” he said.

He noted that sophisticated playsets are not necessary, noting for example, that used tyres and rope could be utilised to make swings.

In the meantime, Mr. Holness invited all Jamaicans to volunteer their services, talents and abilities on Labour Day in support of the well-being of the nation’s children, in keeping with the theme ‘Child Safety…it’s you, it’s me, it’s all ah we!’.

“The safety and security of our children must be everyone’s business,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, announced four national Labour Day projects, which will focus on renovating the environs of some schools.

The activities will take place at the Papine High School in St Andrew, which will be led by the Prime Minister; Holland Primary School in St Elizabeth; Fair Prospect Primary School in Portland; and the Barrett Town All-Age/John Rollins Primary School in St. James.

The scope of work includes installation of pedestrian crossings; paving/repairing of roads; installation of sidewalks, bus lay-by and signage; erection of fencing; bushing of school environs; and painting of murals.

The works will be carried out by the National Labour Day Committee in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Jamaica, JN Foundation and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

Additionally, there will be parish projects organised and led by mayors and councillors across the island.

Minister Grange encouraged persons to register their projects with the municipal corporations, the Labour Day Secretariat in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport or on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) website at www.jis.gov.jm.

Labour Day 2019, to be recognised on Thursday (May 23), is the culmination of Workers’ Week activities, which begins on Sunday (May 19). The week is being observed under the theme ‘Yes to decent work; No to child labour’.