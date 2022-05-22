Social Services Fair in Rocky Point May 23

The Ministry of National Security will be taking its Social Services Fair to Rocky Point in Clarendon on Labour Day, Monday, May 23.

Residents will be able to access social services at the event, which is slated to begin at 10:00 a.m., at the Rocky Point Community Centre.

The Ministry stages the fairs in partnership with other key ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), to bring the most vital government services to vulnerable communities.

This fair should deliver as much fun and excitement as previous events in St. James, St. Andrew and St. Catherine.

Regional Coordinator for the Central Region at the Ministry of National Security, Shanakay Harriott, told JIS News that the Ministry anticipates a good turnout.

“Persons can expect a wide range of services, as the Ministry of Health will be doing mental screening and counselling. They will be doing HIV, STI tests, immunisation as well as vaccination, dental checks, pap smears and ECG tests, and these will be offered in conjunction with the Clarendon Health Department, Diabetes Association and Comprehensive Eye Care,” Ms. Harriott noted.

Persons who attend the fairs will also benefit from reduced costs for social services, such as getting a birth certificate and passports.

“We will be offering a limited amount of passports… for children it will be free, for adults they will pay 50 per cent of the cost, so the Ministry will incur that cost, and we will also be paying for the Registrar General’s Department services. We will be having private sector partnering with us, such as GraceKennedy, Massy Distributors and Confectionery and Snacks Jamaica to assist in giving out samples and offering items at a discounted cost to residents within the community,” Ms. Harriott said.

As May is being celebrated as Child Month, the Ministry has designed a programme for educational entertainment for the children who attend.

“There will be a Kiddies Village, but it will also incorporate the organisation Children’s First, the Early Childhood Commission as well as Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA). We will be offering edutainment and various services that focus on children and parenting,” Ms. Harriott told JIS News.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force will be on hand to conduct recruitment exercises for persons who are interested in joining the force.

“The JCF Recruitment Department will be doing registration and setting a date for the persons who have registered to do a night test in May Pen,” Ms. Harriott added.

The Ministry is also seeking to foster positive behaviour in men in the community, by partnering with Dragon for its Be the One campaign.

“This will promote positive masculinity. We know, particularly in Rocky Point, a number of young men have passed for high school who are not even attending school, so we’ll be using this aspect to target young men within the community and they will be engaged in two separate one-hour sessions with Dragon and the person that they bring on to speak,” Ms. Harriott said.

The HEART/NSTA Trust will also be in attendance, as well as the Portmore Community College, to give information and register persons for classes.

The Ministry is encouraging the entire community of Rocky Point to come out on Labour Day to support the social services fair.