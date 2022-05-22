Cecil Charlton Park and Greenvale Roundabout Labour Day Projects for Manchester

Story Highlights
The Mandeville Greens (Cecil Charlton Park) and its environs, along with the Greenvale Roundabout in Mandeville, are the Manchester parish projects for Labour Day on Monday (May 23). Thelma Vassall from the Manchester Municipal Corporation told JIS News that the scope of work at Cecil Charlton Park will include beautification of areas, general cleaning, cutting of the lawn, and painting of the perimeter fence. General sanitisation will also be carried out due to the ongoing pandemic.
The activities will be executed by staff from the municipal corporation along with volunteers and staff of the Manchester Cooperative Credit Union.
Meanwhile, the Manchester Chamber of Commerce will lead in the beautification of the Greenvale Roundabout to include bushing, tree planting and painting of the perimetre fence.The Labour Day activities are scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m.
Mrs. Vassall said that due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the number of volunteers at the locations will be limited.
