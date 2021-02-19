Social Pension Scheme To Begin Second Quarter Of 2021/22

The Social Pension Scheme, recently approved by the Government, will be implemented in the second quarter of the 2021/22 fiscal year, between July and September.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, made the disclosure as he delivered the Throne Speech to open the 2021/22 session of Parliament at Gordon House on Thursday (February 18).

He explained that the scheme will benefit persons 75 years and older “who are not in receipt of a private or public pension, other retirement income, or social protection benefits and are not within a government-owned institutionalised facility”.

The new pension programme will provide $3,400.00 per month to each beneficiary and index benefit levels to half of the minimum pension under the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

The Throne Speech was delivered under the theme ‘Building Forward…Stronger Together’.