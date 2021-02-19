Office Of Utilities Regulation Act To Be Amended

The Government will be amending the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) Act to incorporate new and emerging service sectors into its regulatory mandate, streamline its powers and harmonise across regulated sectors with sector-specific legislation.

This was announced by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who said the changes are being made to facilitate a suitable regulatory framework within which the management of the country’s electricity, telecommunications, water, and sewerage services can sufficiently function.

“This will create a more robust regulatory framework to promote investment expansion in utilities and consumer satisfaction,” the Governor-General said, while delivering the Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament, on Thursday (February 18).

In the meantime, the Governor-General informed that the Government has also implemented an Electronic Performance Monitoring and Evaluation System (ePMES) that will improve planning, monitoring, and reporting functions of Ministries, to enable better decision-making.

“The creation of a digital society is a core mission of this Administration, and the Government must lead by example in the integration of technology that will fundamentally transform its operations and increase efficiency system-wide,” he said.

On another matter, the Governor-General informed that the National Commission on Violence Prevention (NCVP) has been mandated to formulate an evidence-based 10-year National Strategic Plan to guide legislation, public education, and civil society mobilisation against violence and for a gentler, more loving society.

“Resorting to violence cannot be the chosen means by which we as a people resolve our conflicts,” he stressed.

The Governor-General delivered the Throne Speech under the theme ‘Building Forward…Stronger Together’, during which he outlined the plans and programmes of the Government for the 2021/22 financial year.