Six New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

Coronavirus
June 23, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

From the 844 new samples tested as at Monday (June 22), the National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health & Wellness has reported that six (6) samples have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 665.

Meanwhile, the island’s recoveries remained at 516. The recovery rate now stands at 77.6%.

The new cases are Jamaican residents, 4 males and 2 females with ages ranging from 24 to 52 years. Four cases are imported with one arriving on a flight from the USA and three from cruise ships. The other two cases are import-related. The six individuals have addresses of residence in St. James (5) and St. Ann (1).

Jamaica now has 159 imported cases; 224 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven under investigation.

Some 382 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 283 (43%) are males. They range in ages from 2 months to 87 years.

There are 139 (20.9 %) active cases currently under observation, with one critically ill and one moderately ill patient.

Clinical Management Update as at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020

Total Samples Tested

 

 21,278
New samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 844
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 37
Results Positive

 

 665
Results Negative

 

 20,552
Results Pending

 

 61
Deceased

 

 10
Recovered

 

 516
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 300
Number in Home Quarantine 1,982
Number in Hospital

(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)

 

 15
Persons in Facility Isolation 17
Persons in Transitional Facilities 0
Persons in Home Isolation

 

 104
Persons Moderately Ill

 

 1
Persons Critically Ill

 

 1
