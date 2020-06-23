Six New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

From the 844 new samples tested as at Monday (June 22), the National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health & Wellness has reported that six (6) samples have tested positive for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 665.
Meanwhile, the island’s recoveries remained at 516. The recovery rate now stands at 77.6%.
The new cases are Jamaican residents, 4 males and 2 females with ages ranging from 24 to 52 years. Four cases are imported with one arriving on a flight from the USA and three from cruise ships. The other two cases are import-related. The six individuals have addresses of residence in St. James (5) and St. Ann (1).
Jamaica now has 159 imported cases; 224 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven under investigation.
Some 382 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 283 (43%) are males. They range in ages from 2 months to 87 years.
There are 139 (20.9 %) active cases currently under observation, with one critically ill and one moderately ill patient.
Clinical Management Update as at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020
|Total Samples Tested
|21,278
|New samples tested in the last 24 hours
|844
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|37
|Results Positive
|665
|Results Negative
|20,552
|Results Pending
|61
|Deceased
|10
|Recovered
|516
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|300
|Number in Home Quarantine
|1,982
|Number in Hospital
(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)
|15
|Persons in Facility Isolation
|17
|Persons in Transitional Facilities
|0
|Persons in Home Isolation
|104
|Persons Moderately Ill
|1
|Persons Critically Ill
|1