Six New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

From the 844 new samples tested as at Monday (June 22), the National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health & Wellness has reported that six (6) samples have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 665.

Meanwhile, the island’s recoveries remained at 516. The recovery rate now stands at 77.6%.

The new cases are Jamaican residents, 4 males and 2 females with ages ranging from 24 to 52 years. Four cases are imported with one arriving on a flight from the USA and three from cruise ships. The other two cases are import-related. The six individuals have addresses of residence in St. James (5) and St. Ann (1).

Jamaica now has 159 imported cases; 224 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven under investigation.

Some 382 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 283 (43%) are males. They range in ages from 2 months to 87 years.

There are 139 (20.9 %) active cases currently under observation, with one critically ill and one moderately ill patient.

Clinical Management Update as at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020