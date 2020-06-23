Leslie Campbell Sworn Into Cabinet

Member of Parliament for St. Catherine North Eastern, Leslie Campbell, is now a Cabinet Minister.

Mr. Campbell has been appointed Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

He was sworn in at King’s House on Monday (June 22) by Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, on the advice of Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

The Governor-General congratulated Mr. Campbell on his appointment, noting that he will be called upon to introduce innovative solutions to challenges posed by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) reality.

“As Minister without Portfolio, your assignment may be many and varied, and in this COVID-19 environment there will be numerous challenges. However, this is an opportunity for you to demonstrably contribute to the development of our country and the welfare of our people. I am confident that because the Prime Minister knows that you will serve your constituents and the people of Jamaica well, he is reposing this confidence in you in recommending your appointment as a Minister,” the Governor-General said.

Minister Campbell pledged his commitment to continue to serve his constituents and the people of Jamaica to the best of his ability.

“I thank the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve at a higher level. I will continue to do my best. With the added resources you have as a Minister and with the support in terms of personnel, you can do much more,” he told JIS News.

Mr. Campbell is an attorney-at-law by profession and is also a businessman.