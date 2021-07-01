Significant Investments Made In National Security

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government continues to prioritise national security with significant investments made in improving police stations and procuring the necessary tools to fight crime.

“We spent $10 billion on security in one year and now we have over 200 police stations that are being improved. We have improved the mobility of the police force, we have improved technology, we are increasing recruitment and we are changing the ways in which the police interact and interface with the public,” he said.

The Prime Minister was delivering the keynote address at the official opening of the Olympic Gardens Police Station in St. Andrew on Wednesday (June 30).

The facility, which replaces an older, smaller police station, was built in collaboration with the National Housing Trust (NHT) which provided funding in the amount of $157 million, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

It includes a criminal investigations branch office, community safety office, a homework centre/Internet café for community members, traffic unit, cell block, kitchen, and dining and bathroom facilities.