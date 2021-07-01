JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Coronavirus
July 1, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 42 50,166
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 21 28,057
Males 21 22,106
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 9 years to 82 years 1 day to 108 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 3 2,726
Hanover 3 1,357
KSA 8 13,855
Manchester 3 2,998
Portland 0 1,594
St. Ann 0 3,334
St. Catherine 4 9,917
St. Elizabeth 5 2,036
St. James 3 4,808
St. Mary 6 1,646
St. Thomas 2 1,979
Trelawny 4 1,705
Westmoreland 1 2,211
 

COVID TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 34 6 2 42
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 45,618 2,057 2,491 50,166
NEGATIVE today

 

 760 All negatives are included in PCR tests 989 1,749
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 268,020 123,892 391,912
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 794 6 991 1,791
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 313,638 2,057 126,383 442,078
Positivity Rate

 

 5%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 5 1,080
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

2

 154
Deaths under investigation 1 116
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 118 30,192
 

Active Cases

 42 18,533
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 10
Number in Home Quarantine 41,872
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 106
Patients Moderately Ill 17
 

Patients Critically Ill

 11
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,628
Imported 0 960
Local Transmission

(Not Epi Linked)

 0 2,493
Under Investigation 42 43,849
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS:

  1. A 69-year-old female from St. Catherine.
  2. A 54-year-old male from St. Catherine.
  3. A 64-year-old female from St. James.
  4. A 73-year-old male from St. James.
  5. An 85-year-old male from KSA.
