COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|42
|50,166
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|21
|28,057
|Males
|21
|22,106
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|9 years to 82 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|2,726
|Hanover
|3
|1,357
|KSA
|8
|13,855
|Manchester
|3
|2,998
|Portland
|0
|1,594
|St. Ann
|0
|3,334
|St. Catherine
|4
|9,917
|St. Elizabeth
|5
|2,036
|St. James
|3
|4,808
|St. Mary
|6
|1,646
|St. Thomas
|2
|1,979
|Trelawny
|4
|1,705
|Westmoreland
|1
|2,211
|
COVID TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|34
|6
|2
|42
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,618
|2,057
|2,491
|50,166
|NEGATIVE today
|760
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|989
|1,749
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|268,020
|123,892
|391,912
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|794
|6
|991
|1,791
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|313,638
|2,057
|126,383
|442,078
|Positivity Rate
|5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5
|1,080
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
2
|154
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|116
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|118
|30,192
|
Active Cases
|42
|18,533
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|10
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,872
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|106
|Patients Moderately Ill
|17
|
Patients Critically Ill
|11
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,628
|Imported
|0
|960
|Local Transmission
(Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,493
|Under Investigation
|42
|43,849
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS:
- A 69-year-old female from St. Catherine.
- A 54-year-old male from St. Catherine.
- A 64-year-old female from St. James.
- A 73-year-old male from St. James.
- An 85-year-old male from KSA.