Significant Investment In Infrastructure In 2020/21

Story Highlights The Government will continue to make significant investment in infrastructure in the 2020/21 legislative year, under the Greater Infrastructure Development Programme (GIDP).

The GIDP is a multi-year comprehensive infrastructure programme, which includes not just roads but bridges and structures, street lighting, sidewalks and ramps, traffic lights, water and sewerage, fire hydrants and drainage.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, made the disclosure as he delivered the Throne Speech at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday (February 11), under the theme ‘Towards a Decade of Growth to Anchor Our Peace and Prosperity’.

The Government will continue to make significant investment in infrastructure in the 2020/21 legislative year, under the Greater Infrastructure Development Programme (GIDP).

The GIDP is a multi-year comprehensive infrastructure programme, which includes not just roads but bridges and structures, street lighting, sidewalks and ramps, traffic lights, water and sewerage, fire hydrants and drainage.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, made the disclosure as he delivered the Throne Speech at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday (February 11), under the theme ‘Towards a Decade of Growth to Anchor Our Peace and Prosperity’.

“We will be building smart infrastructure with fibre optics, cameras and sensors designed and embedded into our infrastructure assets,” he said.

The Governor-General noted that the ‘Lengthman Programme’, which is a preventative maintenance programme for rural roads and high-trafficked corridors, built on a performance-based system and enabled by technology, will be undertaken.

He added that the programme will be executed at the community level by local residents.

“The Government’s vision is to create modern, smart and sustainable urban centres. The aim is to make places that are accessible, secure, and clean and connected for the enjoyment of the people and the pride of the nation,” he said.

Additionally, the Governor-General said the next fiscal year will herald the beginning of Jamaica’s first purpose-built Parliament.

The new Parliament building and the transformation of the National Heroes Park are part of the master plan to redevelop downtown Kingston.