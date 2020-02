Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right); and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), join star sprinter, Asafa Powell (second right), at the unveiling of his statue at Statue Park, National Stadium, in Kingston, on Sunday (February 9). Sharing the moment are Mr. Powell’s wife, Alyshia Powell (centre) and Sculptor, Basil Watson.

Click to view more