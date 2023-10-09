  • Keyword

Seville Heritage Expo Slated for October 11

By: Nickieta Sterling, October 9, 2023
Culture
Photo: Avair Nembhard
Students, teachers and parents participate in activities during the 2019 staging of the Seville Heritage Expo in St. Ann.

The annual Seville Heritage Expo is set to, once again, captivate the minds of Jamaica’s youth.

The event returns to the historic Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann, on Wednesday, October 11.

With 120 schools islandwide gearing up for participation, the expo has become a significant platform for educating and entertaining students from across Jamaica, with the primary goal of fostering a deeper understanding of their history and culture.

The event, which is in its 25th year, will feature a wide range of activities, with cultural exhibitions being among the highlights.

Students will have the opportunity to explore African culture, tour the Seville Great House, and gain insights into the history of African and European influences through museum displays.

Cultural performances will also be a highlight, showcasing the vibrancy of Jamaican heritage with drumming from Children of the Drum, performances by the Charles Town Maroons, and depictions of the Taino’s history.

The event will also feature a live cooking demonstration by Hassane Gordon, a Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) culinary art multi-gold medalist, who will be providing students with a taste of local cuisine.

It is organised by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) in partnership with Heritage Event Consultant for the Expo, Joan Seagers.

She highlighted the expo’s focus on aligning with the primary and high-school history and social studies syllabuses.

“It is our hope that [as] the students enjoy the day’s activities, they will learn something new about their history and understand a little better about the seven National Heroes and their role in the development of Jamaica as a country,” Ms. Seagers said.

She noted that the event’s significance is rooted in its ability to shape the perspectives of young Jamaicans and helping them to appreciate their heritage.

Ms. Seagers indicated that the expo will kick off with a civic ceremony paying tribute to the National Heroes, followed by a march past and various exciting activities for the children to enjoy.

“This year is most significant because most of what we are doing is to touch a little on what we have done over the years, and to showcase the fact that the event has stood the test of time. There are not a lot of events like this that cater strictly to students’ education and entertainment at the same time, so it is that significant,” she further said.

Additionally, global media consultant, Kabu Maat Kheru, will provide insights into Jamaica’s African connections.

Last Updated: October 9, 2023

