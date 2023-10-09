Minister Highlights Support from Private Sector and Diaspora to Improve Primary Healthcare

Minister Highlights Support from Private Sector and Diaspora to Improve Primary HealthcareBy: October 9, 2023,
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Government has been on a mission to leverage philanthropic support from the private sector and diaspora to improve the nation’s primary healthcare system.
The Minister, who was speaking at an Adopt-a-Clinic ceremony for the Grange Hill Health Centre, Westmoreland, on October 7, said that the partnerships (private sector and diaspora) have borne fruit, with more than 46 adoptions and donor commitment of more than $195 million over the last three years.
“Strategic alignment has always been part of our operations in public health, be it through international partners, diaspora members or local private sector or voluntary players,” Dr. Tufton noted.
“The Adopt-A-Clinic Programme has been one of the driving forces that enable individuals and groups to contribute to the improvement of healthcare service delivery at the primary-care level,” he added.
Dr. Tufton said that the Grange Hill Centre will benefit from $3 million over a three-year period, noting that the donation will facilitate the acquisition of clinical and office equipment, and infrastructure maintenance.
“This afternoon, we come together in the spirit of collaboration for the official adoption of the Grange Hill Health Centre. Today is also a great day to solidify the support and partnership of another of our outstanding contributors. In this regard, I say thanks to our donor partners, the Mairs Family Office, without whom today would not be possible,” he said.
The Grange Hill Health Centre is a Type III facility in Westmoreland, under the umbrella of the Western Regional Health Authority.
The health centre provides primary healthcare services to some 20,000 to 30,000 people who live in the surrounding communities, including Crowder, Sterling, Church Lincoln, Belisle Road, Race Course, Top Lincoln, Mint Road, Geneva, among others.
On average, the health centre caters to more than 1,000 patients monthly.
These persons benefit from services offered by the facility, including but not limited to Child Health, Antenatal, Postnatal, Family Planning services; Dental, Curative, Immunisation, Family Counselling services, as well as Home Visits.