The Seville Heritage Expo returns to St. Ann on Wednesday, October 12, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is slated for the Seville Heritage Park between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and is expected to see approximately 4,000 teachers and students from schools islandwide attending.
The longstanding cultural event, which is in its 24th year, will be staged under the theme ‘Experiencing the Cultural Fusion’.
Heritage Event Consultant for the Expo, Joan Seagears, told JIS News that the event will be a culturally educational and entertaining experience for patrons this year.
“We usually have several exhibitions [that] serve to highlight the cultural aspect of Jamaica in food, clothing, drama, and dance. We also have companies showcasing the history of their organisations and also highlighting their business as a career opportunity or goal for the students, because we have children… right up to high-school level… [attending],” she informed.
Ms. Seagears noted that the day’s activities will be linked to the primary and secondary school curriculum, “as it relates to history or social studies; so, the teachers are usually happy to have this as a live event for the children”.
The consultant further indicated that the expo seeks to develop civic pride and cultivate a greater appreciation for Jamaica’s National Heroes.
“The representations will highlight the achievement and examples of excellence of our National Heroes, which can leave a lasting and positive impression on anyone’s mind, including the young,” Ms. Seagers shared.
There will also be a kiddie’s village targeting children at the infant level and a showcase of dance and drumming classes to teach patrons about these art forms.
“We have a few sponsors on board, and each year we do a lot of giveaways. We have sponsors that will give away spot prizes and we have sponsors who are already committed to providing the prize for the talent show and for the heritage quiz,” Ms. Seagers further informed.