JIS News
home » JIS News » Courtesy Call

PHOTOS: Minister Williams Receives Courtesy Call from Cuban Ambassador

Courtesy Call
October 6, 2022
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), with the Cuban Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency
Fermin Quiñones Sánchez, when he visited the Ministry in Kingston, on Wednesday (October 5).
Skip to content