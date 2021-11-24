Service Level Agreement Rate Of 95 Per Cent For HR Shared Services

The Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) is reporting a 95 per cent Service Level Agreement (SLA) rate since the commencement of the pilot for Human Resource (HR) Shared Services in March 2021.

Human Resource services are provided through the MyHR+ Shared Service Centre to four ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), namely, Office of the Services Commissions; the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency; eGov Jamaica Ltd; and Aeronautical Telecommunications Ltd.

Services include personnel action changes, employment verification letters, employee queries, routine transaction updates on MyHR+, and reporting and data analytics.

Executive Director, TIU, Maria Thompson Walters, told JIS News that 2,088 tickets were processed as at October 25, 2021 and that all these tickets were processed within the SLAs.

She said this is significantly improving the quality of services that HR departments provide to staff.

“Regardless of the MDA, all employees have come to expect the same standard and quality of service. For example, employment verification letters are now delivered within two to three business days,” noted Mrs. Thompson Walters.

“Employees can request this service through the various access channels. They can call in, chat online or raise a ticket. They are able to access the self-service through their laptops and cell phones, which complement their ability to access the service whether they are in the office, out of office, on leave or travelling outside of the country,” she added.

Mrs. Thompson Walters further indicated that the ability to measure its own performance is “one of the most critical things for the shared services”.

“We need to be able to ensure that we are living up to our SLAs and also that we are constantly in the mode of continuously improving our services. So, we are continuously bettering the SLAs that we would have agreed with our clients,” she said, observing that the Centre has its own performance management system.

“We have a reporting and data analytics team that monitors the performance against the SLA and provides us with the data as to how we are performing, and that is done on a regular basis,” Mrs. Thompson Walters noted.

The Government of Jamaica is implementing shared corporate services in human resource management, internal audit, finance and accounts, asset management, procurement, information and communications technology, and public relations and communication. The TIU is spearheading the implementation.