Labour Ministry Hosting Virtual Job Fair To Fill Vacancies At Trelawny Hotel

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) is hosting a virtual hospitality job fair to fill several vacancies at a hotel in Trelawny.

Director of the Electronic Labour Exchange (ELE), Lyndon Ford, told JIS News that there is an urgent need for skilled individuals and is encouraging persons living in the geographical location of Trelawny, St. James and St. Ann, who have the skills and experience and want to work with a five-star hotel, to take advantage of the opportunity.

“We are recruiting heavily for positions such as waiters, bartenders, housekeepers, plumbers, carpenters, air-condition (AC) technicians and front-desk persons. It is absolutely important that we get persons with the skill sets to take up these positions,” he said.

Mr. Ford is making an appeal for persons who are out of a job due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially those who worked in similar capacities, to participate in the recruitment drive.

Interested persons are required to post a detailed résumé to the Labour Market information System at lmis.gov.jm by Friday, November 26. They should also have a valid email address.

Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed face-to-face during the period November 29 to December 2.

For the interview, persons should have with them a valid identification (ID), tax registration number (TRN) and National Insurance Number, a passport-sized photograph and the original certificates of their qualifications.