Service Excellence Policy for Cabinet Shortly

Story Highlights A Service Excellence Policy, developed by the Government to improve quality service delivery to citizens, will be submitted to Cabinet shortly for approval.

This is according to Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who said the policy was developed following extensive consultations last year.

“This will form part of the Government’s thrust to transform and modernise the operations of the public sector, as rationalising services will be even more critical in the future,” he said.

The Governor-General was delivering the 2019/2020 Throne Speech during the State Opening of Parliament on Thursday (February 14).

He noted that the modernisation exercise will be done through shared services, mergers and divestments, which will result in the achievement of a smaller, focused, more efficient and coherent grouping of public bodies.

In keeping with the thrust for improved public-sector operations, the Governor-General noted that the Cabinet Office has continued to strengthen results-based management across government ministries and selected departments and agencies in the areas of strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation, and performance reporting.

Meanwhile, the Governor-General informed that a comprehensive public procurement training certification programme was undertaken last year as part of efforts to address inefficiencies in the procurement process across government.

A total of 1,115 public-sector procurement practitioners were trained under the programme.

The Throne Speech was delivered under the theme ‘In Partnership towards the new Prosperous Jamaica’.