Local Government Ministry to Procure 100 Garbage Collection Units

Story Highlights During the new legislative year, the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development will give priority attention to procuring 100 garbage-collection units for the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

“This will significantly broaden the capacity of the agency, and tremendously improve responsiveness,” said Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, as he delivered the Throne Speech in Parliament, today (February 14).

The Governor-General said three “key regulations” governing solid waste disposal will be brought before the Parliament later this year.

These include:

• The National Solid Waste Management Authority (Disposal of Solid Waste Facilities) Regulations, which seek to regulate the kinds of material that may be disposed of at a disposal site, and the “manner in which such disposal is done”.

• The National Solid Waste Management (Public Cleansing) Regulations, which will outline the full schedule of penalties for all breaches of the Act, and

• The National Solid Waste Management Authority (Disposal of Hazardous Waste), (Electronic and Electrical) Regulations and Order, which will provide for the disposal of hazardous waste, to include electronic and electrical items.

He said that the Jamaica Fire Brigade, another agency under the Ministry, will acquire eight pumpers in the 2019/2020 financial year, and 20 life rafts for flooding and swift water rescue. “This equipment will strengthen the Brigade’s ability to respond to emergencies,” the Governor-General said.

The Governor-General said work continues on the Human Services Bill, which will come before the House this year to replace the Poor Relief Act, abolish the Board of Supervision, transfer the functions of the Board to the Ministry, and “modernise the structures through which human services are provided”

Regulations to the Local Governance Act and the Local Government (Financing and Financial Management) Act, to give operational meaning and clarity to the new standards of governance, and the new regime concerning the financing of Local Government are also expected to be concluded and taken before the Parliament this year for consideration, according to the Governor-General.