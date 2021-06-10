SERHA Hospitals To Get X-Ray Machines

Cabinet has given approval for the award of a $453.4-million contract to Arel Limited for the supply and installation of six X-ray machines for health facilities of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, during Wednesday’s (June 9) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The facilities to benefit are the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), which is slated to receive three X-ray machines; Spanish Town Hospital, the National Chest Hospital and the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

The mission of the SERHA is to promote and safeguard the health of the Jamaican people, in collaboration with individuals, groups/agencies, through the provision and monitoring of cost-effective, preventive, curative, promotive and rehabilitative services delivered by adequately trained and motivated personnel.