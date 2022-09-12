September 15, 3rd Quarter Tax Payments Due

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business persons that their 3rd quarter Estimated Corporate Income Tax and Self-employed Statutory Payments are due on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Additionally, Employer’s Monthly Statutory Payroll Deductions (S01) for the month of August are due on September 14.
These include:
• Statutory Deductions (S01) for August
• Estimated Corporate Income Tax (3rd quarter)
• Self Employed Statutory Payments (3rd quarter)
• Stamp Duty (3rd quarter)
• Trade Licence
• Withholding Tax
Business persons are reminded that they have several payment options at their fingertips, these include via TAJ’s tax portal using a credit card or any banking card with credit card features, the Scotiabank’s electronic funds transfer via TAJ’s website up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00, using the National Commercial Bank’s online platform by adding TAJ as a payee or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.
In addition to the various online options now available, persons are being reminded that tax payments may still be made at any of the 28 Tax Offices.
Employers paying over monthly statutory deductions are reminded that they can benefit from an Employment Tax Credit by paying their S01 on time. Persons are also encouraged to honour their tax obligations by making payments on or before the respective due dates to avoid additional interest and penalties.
For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888.829.4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.